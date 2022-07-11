All the restaurants and cafes where kids can eat free or for £1 this summer holidays

11 July 2022, 11:59 | Updated: 11 July 2022, 12:00

Your kids can eat for free this summer holidays
Picture: Getty Images/Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Kids eat free summer holidays 2022: See all the UK supermarket cafes and restaurants giving away free food for children.

Many schools are breaking up over the next few weeks, with millions of kids heading off on their summer holidays.

But with the current cost of living crisis, many families might find that taking their children out to eat might be out of their budgets.

Luckily, some supermarket cafes and restaurants are now offering discount deals that allow kids to eat out for free or for as little as £1.

Here’s all the cafes and restaurants that allow your kids to eat for free over the summer holidays 2022…

Asda is giving kids £1 meals this summer
Picture: Alamy

Asda

Children across England and Wales can eat for just £1 in Asda Cafés and there is no minimum spend for adults.

This scheme starts from 25th July and goes on until 4th September and is valid at any time of day, seven days a week.

Children aged 16 and under can access a hot or cold meals which include mac ‘n cheese with a salad, chicken nuggets and chips, full English breakfast, pancakes with maple syrup and a cold selection of sandwiches, fruit, drinks and more.

Find out more here.

Bella Italia

On weekdays, children aged 2-11 can eat for just £1 during the summer holidays.

Adults will have to buy one meal to get the deal and it’s available between 4pm and 6pm.

You can find out more here.

Morrisons is giving away free meals to kids this summer
Picture: Alamy

Morrisons

If you’re heading to Morrisons to get your weekly shop, then why not grab your kids a totally free meal.

Children up to the age of 16 can eat a free lunch or dinner when you spend £4.99 in store, with one free kids’ meal redeemed per adult.

Find out more here.

Hungry Horse

Children can get a free breakfast every day at Hungry Horse restaurants, if one adult breakfast is bought.

Two children’s breakfasts can be claimed per one adult.

Find out more here.

Beefeater and Brewer Fayre

At Brewers Fayre, up to two children can receive a free breakfast with one paying adult.

The All-You-Can-Eat buffet costs £9.50, with two kids under 16 eligible to fuel up with every adult breakfast purchased.

Find out more here.

Yo! Sushi is giving away free meals this summer
Picture: Alamy

Purezza

At the vegan pizza restaurant Purezza, children under the age of 10 can get a delicious free mini pizza with a topping of their choice.

One child can get this offer per adult who is dining, with all other children dining for £5. Find out more here.

Dunelm Cafe

All Pausa cafes in Dunelm stores across the country are letting kids eat free when an accompanying adult spends £4.

Throughout the whole month, children can get a mini main, two snacks and a drink, with the deal ending on Sunday, April 24.

Find out more here.

YO! Sushi

In YO! Sushi, kids under 10 can eat for free from 3.30pm-5.30pm, Monday to Thursday, up until May 26.

Parents have to spend £10, while three kids can enjoy anything from the Little Ninjas menu.

Find out more here.

Sizzling pubs

Parent company Sizzling Pubs has a great deal which allows your kids to eat for just £1 from Monday to Friday along with the purchase of one adult meal.

This is currently available every weekday from 3pm to 7pm, but is extended to all day during the summer holidays.

In England and Wales the offer is available until 2nd September and in Scotland it’s available until 17th August.

Find out more here.

