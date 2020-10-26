List of restaurants, shops and councils offering free food to kids this half term

Many businesses are giving away free school meals this half term. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

Loads of local pubs, cafes and restaurants are offering free food after footballer Marcus Rashford’s petition to extend the free school meals scheme this half term.

Businesses across England have joined Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford’s campaign to help vulnerable families over half-term.

Last week, MPs voted against extending the free school meals scheme so that it covers the school holidays until Easter 2021.

But local shops, restaurants and councils are now offering meals, food vouchers, hampers and direct payments to parents for vulnerable children.

‘Blown away’ by the kindness from these companies, Marcus Rashford Tweeted over the weekend: “Selflessness, kindness, togetherness, this is the England I know."

Ruddi's Retreat in Huddersfield in offering free meals for children. Picture: PA Images

The footballer has also been retweeting free meal offers from firms across the country in a bid to help struggling parents and carers.

So where can children get free school meals over half term? Here’s some of the businesses involved…

Which businesses will give out free school meals over half term?

Exactly what is being offered by different restaurants, cafes and councils varies, so it’s best to check directly.

Some are providing free food, while others ask you to contact them in advance and have a limited set number of meals.

McDonald’s is one of the big chains offering one million free meals for families in partnership with charity FareShare.

Others include Pho, Huffkins bakery, Big Smoke breweries and QOOT.

Free school meals map

I've started to put these on a Google Map if that's helpful for anyone...#AllKidsMatter 📍https://t.co/CyK4R7sKFh https://t.co/Ce9AyZSOtW — Joe Freeman 📍 (@JosephFreeman) October 23, 2020

A handy map has also been created which shows all the places you can get free meals for kids over half-term.

Joe Freeman put together the website allkidsmatter which pulls together all the spots on a Google map.

Local businesses on the map include:

Belluno Italian Restaurant, Bideford

Big Smoke Brew Co, Surbiton, Kingston, Hammersmith, Weybridge, Chichester, Wokingham

Chatham Town FC, Chatham

Castle Beach, Falmouth

Count House Cafe, Penzance

Forest Green Rovers, Nailsworth

Hastings United FC, Hastings

Jenny's, Brackley

Kurts Brasserie, Southampton

La Rondine, Bedford

New Bombay Restaurant, Bedford

Royal & Derngate, Northampton

The Art House, Eastbourne

Vutie Beets, Letchworth Garden City

Willow Tree Nursery, Clacton

Whisper, Kew

Astoria Bar, Manchester

The Hawthorne, Warrington

The Funhouse, Whitehaven

The Sandwich Shop, Rotherham

Bowring Park Cafe, Telford

Aubergine Cafe, Wirral

Babul's, Barnard Castle

Bowers Mill Cafe, Barkisland

Ruddi's Retreat, Huddersfield

Jo's Place, Wilmslow

Khandoker, Didsbury

Laurences, Blyth

Minikin Paint a Pot Art Cafe, Manchester

Mumtaz, Leeds

The Vale Cafe, Rothbury

The Watering Can, Liverpool

Top Nosh, Hexham

Tranmere Rovers, Birkenhead

Whitley Bait Sandwich and Coffee Bar, Whitley Bay

Page's Bakery, Tow Low

Shopping City, Runcorn

The Handsworth Inn, Sheffield

Share a Slice / Pop Brixton, London

Royal Borough of Greenwich, London

Richmond Rugby Club. London

Time to Help, London

The Poodle Club, London

Sista Hub, London

Meat & Shake, London

Burton Albion FC, Burton-upon-Trent

Elite on the Bail, Lincoln

Market Hill Fisheries, Winterton

Midland Mencap, Birmingham

The Pudding Pantry, Nottingham

Local councils on the map include:

Ashfield

Birmingham City

Bradford

Brent

Bristol

Camden

Doncaster

Enfield

Essex

Greenwich

Hackney

Halton

Hammersmith and Fulham

Hillingdon

Hull

Kensington and Chelsea

Kirklees

Knowsley

Lambeth

Liverpool City

Newcastle City

North Tyneside

Oldham

Portsmouth

Salford City

Southwark

Redbridge

Rochdale

Rotherham

St Helens

Telford and Wrekin

Wigan

Wolves

York

