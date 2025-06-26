Which River Island stores are closing? Full list of shops shutting down revealed

26 June 2025, 11:18

River Island have announced 33 store closures
River Island have announced 33 store closures. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The 33 River Island stores closing have been announced.

River Island have announced they are set to close 33 stores in the UK, putting hundreds of jobs are risk.

The retailer have claimed that online shopping and higher running costs have led to this decision, with River Island also wanting landlords to cut rents at a further 71 stores which are at risk.

This comes amid other business such as New Look, Poundland and Iceland confirming shop closures this year in yet another blow to the high street.

Following the announcement of more shop closures, here is the full list of River Island stores shutting in 2025.

River Island stores will be closing
River Island stores will be closing. Picture: Alamy

Which River Island stores are closing?

  • Aylesbury
  • Bangor Bloomfield
  • Barnstaple
  • Beckton
  • Brighton
  • Burton-Upon-Trent
  • Cumbernauld
  • Didcot
  • Edinburgh Princes Street
  • Falkirk
  • Gloucester
  • Great Yarmouth
  • Grimsby
  • Hanley
  • Hartlepool
  • Hereford
  • Kilmarnock
  • Kirkcaldy
  • Leeds Birstall Park
  • Lisburn
  • Northwich
  • Norwich
  • Oxford
  • Perth
  • Poole
  • Rochdale
  • St Helens
  • Stockton On Tees
  • Surrey Quays
  • Sutton Coldfield
  • Taunton
  • Workington
  • Wrexham
River Island will remain online
River Island will remain online. Picture: Alamy

Ben Lewis, chief executive of River Island, said: “River Island is a much-loved retailer, with a decades-long history on the British high street.

"However, the well-documented migration of shoppers from the high street to online has left the business with a large portfolio of stores that is no longer aligned to our customers’ needs.

"The sharp rise in the cost of doing business over the last few years has only added to the financial burden."

