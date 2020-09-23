Royal Mint unveil limited edition Winnie the Pooh 50p coins - that could set you back £1,125

Royal Mint have launched Winnie the Pooh coins. Picture: Royal Mint

The limited edition Winnie the Pooh 50p coins will launch later this year - with some costing over £1,000.

New 50p coins that celebrate Winnie the Pooh and friends have been unveiled by Royal Mint.

The collection was inspired by the classic stories of A.A. Milne, and feature the likes of the 'silly old bear' himself, Piglet and Christopher Robin.

Read more: Brits giving their dogs lockdown-inspired names - including Boris and Zoom

The Winne the Pooh coins - which are the first of their kind from Royal Mint - also feature the original illustrations of E. H. Shepard.

The coins will likely prove hugely popular with adults and children alike. Picture: PA

There are nine coins in total - prices start at £10 per coin, with a sterling silver version costing £67.50, and a red gold setting you back £1,125.

Clare Maclennan, of Commemorative Coin and The Royal Mint Experience, said: "We've all grown up with Winnie-the-Pooh and he remains a cherished character, not only in Britain but across the world.

Read more: Drivers told to only stop at petrol stations and services 'if you really need to' in new COVID-19 guidelines

The red gold version will cost £1,125 per coin. Picture: Royal Mint

"We anticipate the coins being hugely popular, especially in the lead-up to Christmas and look forward to both children and adults alike, enjoying the collection."

The Royal Mint website states: "Loveable Winnie the Pooh is the latest family favourite to be brought to life on an official United Kingdom coin series – joining some of our most popular releases to date.

The coins feature illustrations from E. H. Shepard. Picture: PA

"This brand-new collection of 50p coins is a nostalgic reminder for fans of the ‘silly old bear’ and his friends, inspired by the classic stories of A. A. Milne and featuring the original illustrations of E. H. Shepard.

"This is the first time the world of Winnie the Pooh has been celebrated on coins struck by The Royal Mint, and these official UK coins have been approved by Buckingham Palace."

Visit the Royal Mint website for more information on the collection.

NOW READ:

Great British Bake Off viewers left cringing as dramatic collision sees Sura knock Dave's cakes to the floor