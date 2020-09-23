Royal Mint unveil limited edition Winnie the Pooh 50p coins - that could set you back £1,125

23 September 2020, 14:09

Royal Mint have launched Winnie the Pooh coins
Royal Mint have launched Winnie the Pooh coins. Picture: Royal Mint

The limited edition Winnie the Pooh 50p coins will launch later this year - with some costing over £1,000.

New 50p coins that celebrate Winnie the Pooh and friends have been unveiled by Royal Mint.

The collection was inspired by the classic stories of A.A. Milne, and feature the likes of the 'silly old bear' himself, Piglet and Christopher Robin.

Read more: Brits giving their dogs lockdown-inspired names - including Boris and Zoom

The Winne the Pooh coins - which are the first of their kind from Royal Mint - also feature the original illustrations of E. H. Shepard.

The coins will likely prove hugely popular with adults and children alike
The coins will likely prove hugely popular with adults and children alike. Picture: PA

There are nine coins in total - prices start at £10 per coin, with a sterling silver version costing £67.50, and a red gold setting you back £1,125.

Clare Maclennan, of Commemorative Coin and The Royal Mint Experience, said: "We've all grown up with Winnie-the-Pooh and he remains a cherished character, not only in Britain but across the world.

Read more: Drivers told to only stop at petrol stations and services 'if you really need to' in new COVID-19 guidelines

The red gold version will cost £1,125 per coin
The red gold version will cost £1,125 per coin. Picture: Royal Mint

"We anticipate the coins being hugely popular, especially in the lead-up to Christmas and look forward to both children and adults alike, enjoying the collection."

The Royal Mint website states: "Loveable Winnie the Pooh is the latest family favourite to be brought to life on an official United Kingdom coin series – joining some of our most popular releases to date.

The coins feature illustrations from E. H. Shepard
The coins feature illustrations from E. H. Shepard. Picture: PA

"This brand-new collection of 50p coins is a nostalgic reminder for fans of the ‘silly old bear’ and his friends, inspired by the classic stories of A. A. Milne and featuring the original illustrations of E. H. Shepard.

"This is the first time the world of Winnie the Pooh has been celebrated on coins struck by The Royal Mint, and these official UK coins have been approved by Buckingham Palace."

Visit the Royal Mint website for more information on the collection.

NOW READ:

Great British Bake Off viewers left cringing as dramatic collision sees Sura knock Dave's cakes to the floor

Latest News

See more Latest News

Raymond van Barneveld coming out of retirement as he bids to win back PDC Tour Card

Coronavirus: Keir Starmer condemns Boris Johnson's 'serial incompetence' and calls for fresh economic support

UK & World

Coronavirus: UK reports third highest number of daily COVID-19 cases ever

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Two Married at First Sight Australia season 6 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?

TV & Movies

Is Ratched related to American Horror Story?

Is Netflix's Ratched related to AHS?

TV & Movies

The bride does not want the guest to wear this long, floral gown to her wedding

Bride offers guest £100 to not wear floral dress to her wedding

Weddings

It's easier than you think to make a pumpkin spice latte at home

How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home

Food & Health

Stacey Fowler is back on EastEnders

EastEnders Stacey Fowler spoilers: What did she do and will she go to prison?

TV & Movies

Tony Discipline quit acting to become a fireman

Former EastEnders star Tony Discipline has quit acting to become a fireman

TV & Movies