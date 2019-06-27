Shock royal rule means Prince George won't travel with dad William in future

The royal rule will come into effect when Prince George turns 12. Picture: GETTY

It's the same reason why Prince Charles and eldest son William never travel together

A shock royal tradition is the reason why Prince George, 5, and his father Prince William will no longer be able to travel together.

When George turns 12, royal protocol dictates that heirs to the throne must travel separately in the event that something tragic could happen during the journey.

The same rule is why Prince Charles and eldest son William never travel together. The US employ a similar approach which dictates that the president and vice-president can't fly together.

It's thought that the rule was implemented in the early days of air travel when there were higher safety fears.

The family have often been pictured travelling together in the past. Picture: GETTY

Before the arrival of Prince William's children, his brother Harry was third in line to the throne, which meant they also had to follow the safety rule of travelling separately.

Royal expert Marlene Koenig told news.com.au: "When Princes Harry and Williams were little, Prince Charles asked the Queen if both children could fly on a plane together to Scotland, to which the Queen said yes."

However, royal experts believe that the Queen is much more relaxed with the rule in recent years, given the increased safety of air travel.

