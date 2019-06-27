Shock royal rule means Prince George won't travel with dad William in future

27 June 2019, 12:01 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 12:24

The royal rule will come into effect when Prince George turns 12
The royal rule will come into effect when Prince George turns 12. Picture: GETTY

It's the same reason why Prince Charles and eldest son William never travel together

A shock royal tradition is the reason why Prince George, 5, and his father Prince William will no longer be able to travel together.

When George turns 12, royal protocol dictates that heirs to the throne must travel separately in the event that something tragic could happen during the journey.

The same rule is why Prince Charles and eldest son William never travel together. The US employ a similar approach which dictates that the president and vice-president can't fly together.

It's thought that the rule was implemented in the early days of air travel when there were higher safety fears.

The family have often been pictured travelling together in the past
The family have often been pictured travelling together in the past. Picture: GETTY

Before the arrival of Prince William's children, his brother Harry was third in line to the throne, which meant they also had to follow the safety rule of travelling separately.

Royal expert Marlene Koenig told news.com.au: "When Princes Harry and Williams were little, Prince Charles asked the Queen if both children could fly on a plane together to Scotland, to which the Queen said yes."

However, royal experts believe that the Queen is much more relaxed with the rule in recent years, given the increased safety of air travel.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton makes Prince William a photo album for his birthday - filled with adorable family snaps

Latest News

See more Latest News

UK weather forecast: Wales and Northern Ireland bask in highest temperatures of the year

UK & World

Vauxhall owner PSA holds Brexit gun to Ellesmere Port

UK & World

Scores of Labour MPs and peers condemn Williamson decision

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jake Wood has given a glimpse of his family home

EastEnders star Jake Wood gives sweet glimpse into family home with wife Alison and kids

TV & Movies

Two Islanders will be dumped from the Island tonight

Love Island spoiler: TWO Islanders will be dumped as Caroline Flack reveals shock twist

TV & Movies

Miss England are adding a make-up free round to their annual beauty contest

The Miss England contest launches make up-free round 'to boost confidence'
Kylie has opened up about her Glastonbury performance

Kylie Minogue admits she’ll ‘shed tears’ at Glastonbury - 14 years after pulling out over cancer battle

Celebrities

Piers Morgan's new documentary Psychopath sees the GMB host interview killer Paris Bennett

Who is Paris Bennett? Piers Morgan interviews the killer in new crime documentary Psychopath

TV & Movies

We cannot wait to get a sausage roll delivered to our door

You can now order Greggs on Just Eat... and there's NO minimum spend

Food & Health