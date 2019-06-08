When was Archie Harrison born and how old is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is the newest member of the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child into the world, a little boy named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in 2019.

The royal couple, who first announced they were having a baby back in October 2018, shared the news that Archie had arrived safely with a heartfelt speech that touched the nation.

But when was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child born? How much did he weigh? And how old is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son now?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduce newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world. Picture: Getty

When was Archie Harrison born?

Meghan Markle gave birth to her first child on May 6th, 2019, at 5.26am.

Little Archie weighed a healthy 7lbs 3oz.

Reports claimed the Duchess of Sussex had initially planned for a home birth, but she was taken to a maternity ward during labour as the young royal’s official birth certificate states he was born at London’s exclusive Portland Hospital.

Prince Harry, who was present at the birth, shared the happy news with royal fans later that afternoon with a loving tribute to his wife and their newborn baby outside their home, Frogmore Cottage.

He said: “It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled.

"We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

The new dad added: “I’m so incredibly proud of my wife."

“And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing.

"But this little thing is absolutely to die for so I'm absolutely over the moon.”

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6th, 2019, at 5.26am. Picture: Getty

How old is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed baby Archie into the world on May 6th, 2019, which meant that at the time of publishing he was just four weeks old.

Meghan and Harry first introduced their “absolutely amazing” son to the world at 12.40pm on May 8th, 2019, in a low-key announcement.

A statement was issued on the couple’s official Instagram platform, which read: “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.

More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

The proud couple revealed the name of their first child together on the same day just a few hours later with an official statement that read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

"This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.”

Meghan, who was 37-years-old when she gave birth to Archie, gushed over her baby son and said: “It's magic.

"It's pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

She also told royal fans that her son already had the "sweetest temperament" and finished by saying "he's the dream".