Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first photo of baby Archie to celebrate Father's Day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a new picture of baby Archie. Picture: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a picture of baby Archie to Instagram.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared their first official photograph of baby Archie.

Taking to the Sussex Royal Instagram page, the couple wrote: "Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex © SussexRoyal".

Fans were quick to offer their well-wishes, with one writing: "My heart😭😭. Little Archie! Thank you for sharing. Happy Father’s Day Harry!!❤".

Another added: "Mommy’s face and daddy’s hair i think".

And a third wrote: "He’s the cutest! Thank you so much for sharing 😍".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed baby Archie into the world on 6 May 2019.

Buckingham Palace announced the news on Instagram, writing: “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019.”

Meghan later said of Archie at their first photocall: “It’s magic. I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.

“He has the sweetest temperament. He’s just been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.”

And Prince Harry added that parenting is 'amazing', saying: “We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.”