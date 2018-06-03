Is Carole Middleton organising a £2,000 Beatrix Potter christening for Prince Louis?

3 June 2018, 10:09 | Updated: 22 October 2018, 16:18

Middleton main

The Duchess of Cambridge's mum has revealed her top tips for a christening - and it's more than just a trip to the church and some sandwiches.

Scented candles, a 'naming day time capsule' and a budget of £2,000 - these are Carole Middleton's basic requirements for a christening to remember. 

The 63-year-old shared her top tips for planning an extra special christening in Baby London magazine, and Prince William's mother-in-law definitely thinks big. 

The Daily Mail reports that Carole suggests parents set up a memory box that guests can place "handwritten notes, photographs or trinkets” inside for the tot to receive on their eighteenth birthday. 

Read more: Kate Middleton saved the Royal Wedding after the bridesmaids caused havoc

Carole Middleton beams at eldest grandchild Prince George at Princess Charlotte's christening (Image: Getty)

She also thinks that the baby should be star of the show in a silk gown - and says there is a £125 silk gown on sale at Monsoon which is just perfect. 

Carole, who has a monthly column in the mag, writes that a decent chunk should be spent on presents, adding that guests should splash out on “a £49.95 English Trousseau piggy bank from Harrods, a £265 Philippa Herbert plaster cast of the baby’s feet, a £125 Meminio leather ‘memory case’ or a £30 Steiff teddy”. 

But present giving isn’t just a one-way street in Granny Middleton’s world, and she thinks guests should also go home with a charming memento of the day. 

Prince Louis was born on April 23rd, and his christening will take place soon (Image: Getty)

She says "votive candles, pretty chocolates and silver charms” all make ideal goodies for guests to take away with them. 

And as for music? It’s got to be a harpist or singer, which could set you back an additional £300. 

Prince Louis was born on April 23rd, so it’s likely his christening isn’t too far off, with some insiders claiming it will happen this month. 

We will have to wait and see if Kate and Prince William take Carole’s advice and throw a bash inspired by Beatrix Potter or Teddy Bears Picnic - because what is a kids’ party without a theme?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Holding hands is one royal royal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken while in Australia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tour: The royal rules the Duke and Duchess have broken in Australia
Phone batteries are giving people anxiety

90% of smartphone users have 'Low Battery Anxiety'

Chelsea coach Marco Ianni charged by FA for conduct against Manchester United

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News