Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to a baby boy

Kate Middleton has welcomed her third child, a baby boy, after giving birth at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital.

The news comes after Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess had been admitted to the central London hospital in a statement released shortly after 8.20 am.

This will be the second boy for Kate and Prince William, who will join their eldest son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte.

The youngsters, aged 4 and 2, earlier were seen arriving at the Lindo Wing to meet their new sibling.

The couple's latest addition to the royal brood will mean that Prince Harry now moves to sixth in line to the throne, with the baby boy taking his place as fifth in line.

Bookies had suspended bets on the gender of the baby, after odds of it being a boy rose to 5/11.

Now that the news of the birth has been announced on the official Kensington Palace Twitter and Instagram accounts, the world will await a bulletin notice to make the birth official which will go on display on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, with a name soon to follow after that.

Arthur and Edward are thought to be the hotly tipped names for a boy, with Betfair offering odds of 5/1 and 6/1 respectively.

Heart's Club Classic presenter Annaleise Dayes recently tried to work out if the couple's new addition will be a prince or a princess with a baby race... and looks as though we were right!

More news to follow...