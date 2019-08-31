Fans pay tribute to 'amazing' Princess Diana 22 years after her death

31 August 2019, 10:10 | Updated: 31 August 2019, 11:21

Princess Diana memorial
Princess Diana memorial. Picture: https://twitter.com/ArthurJEdwards

Tributes have been pouring in for Princess Diana who tragically died 22 years ago in Paris.

In 1990, the world was left stunned when news emerged of Princess Diana's death after the Mercedes limo she was a passenger in crashed into a pillar of the Pond D’Alma tunnel near the river Seine in Paris.

Fans have laid posters, flowers and kind words on Pont D’Alma outside he gates of Kensington Palace in London while on social media there are thousands of messages flooding in to remember her kindness and beauty.

Princess Diana
Princess Diana touched the hearts of a nation. Picture: Getty

The Sun's Royal photographer Arthur Edwards wrote: "Princess Diana died in Paris 22 years ago today. Strolling through Hyde park yesterday afternoon, I watched children frolicking in the Diana Memorial fountain and read some lovely tributes to this amazing lady on the pinned on the gates of Kensington Palace."

Princes William and Harry walk behind the coffin of their mother Princess Diana
Princes William and Harry walk behind the coffin of their mother Princess Diana. Picture: Getty

Facebook group, The Diana, Princess of Wales, Memorial Group - Still Remembered, is being filled with emotional messages.

One user addressed the late Princess herself, writing: “Gone but not forgotten, love and miss you Princess Diana.”

Another said: “Never ever will a royal be so remembered…

Princess Diana
Princess Diana was an inspiration to many fans across the globe. Picture: Getty

A third said: “Hard to believe it has been 22 years since the world lost a most beautiful precious outstanding Princess. Rest In Peace.”Another added: “

Twitter has seen more emotional messages as fans remember her legacy, kindness and fashion sense.

Princess William and Harry are expected to remember their mother in private at a lunch together.

