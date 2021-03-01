Harry and Meghan open up about decision to leave UK in first Oprah interview clip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview: the first clip of the upcoming interview has been released.

Prince Harry opened up about his fears that 'history would repeat itself' while discussing his decision to leave royal life in his interview with Oprah.

In a preview clip of the upcoming interview, released by CBS in the early hours of this morning, Oprah Winfrey is seen saying that she wants to "make it clear to everybody there is no subject that is off limits".

In an apparent reference to his mother's tragic death, Harry then says: "My biggest fear is that history would repeat itself".

Holding hands with his wife, he adds: "For me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side."

As an image of Harry's mother Diana, who died in a car accident aged 36 while being pursued by the paparazzi, was shown, Harry then continues: "Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us but at least we had each other."

Oprah is also seen asking Meghan: "Were you silent, or were you silenced?"

It is not known when Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will be shown in the UK, but the programme is set to air on 7 March in the US.

Last month, it was announced that Prince Harry would permanently step down as a working member of the Royal Family.

In an interview with James Corden on the Late Late Show, which took place before the announcement, he said: "I was like, 'this is toxic', so I did what any husband and any father would do, I want to get my family out of here.

“We never walked away and as far as I'm concerned whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away.

“I will always be contributing, but my life is public service, so wherever I am in the world, it's going to be the same thing."

