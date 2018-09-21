How to write a letter to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Here's how to write a letter to all members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the Queen herself.

Texting and emailing may have taken over our lives but if there is one institution you can rely on doing things the traditional way with a handwritten letter it's the royal family.

If you're someone who prefers to write a letter and send it in the post then you'll be happy to know you can write directly to Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace.

However, before you put pen to paper you first need to consider what kind of letter you are writing and who you are writing it to.

Are you writing a letter of congratulations? A birthday message? Or perhaps a more formal letter of enquiry or even a complaint.

Here's how to send a letter to the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the Queen herself.



Where to send letters to the royal family

If you want to write a letter to the Queen, send it to this address:

Her Majesty The Queen

Buckingham Palace

London

SW1A 1AA

If you would like to contact Prince Charles and Camilla, send the letter to:

Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall

Clarence House

London

SW1A 1BA

You can send at letter to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge here:

Their Royal Hignhesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Kensington Palace

London

W8 4PU

Post for Prince Harry and Meghan should be sent to:

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Kensington Palace

London

W8 4PU



Alternatively you should send them here...

Clarence House

London

SW1A 1BA



Language

When writing to The Queen, it is tradition to begin with ‘Madam’, and round off the letter with ‘I have the honour to be, Madam, Your Majesty’s humble and obedient servant’.

For any male members of the family, you can open with ‘Sir' - but you can also choose to use ‘Your Royal Highness’ where appropriate for both men and women.

The first paragraph should contain why you're writing to them in the first place, although the phrase 'I am writing to...' is considered poor form.

When writing to the Queen, you should use Your Majesty' any time you use 'you' - for example, 'your work' should actually be 'Your Majesty's work'. For any other Royal, it should be 'Your Royal Highness' [work]'. This isn't compulsory, but is considered good practise.

It is also advised to keep the letter length to one page or less.



Can I send gifts?

It is not advised to send any accompanying gifts with your letter, as most of the time they will be returned or security checked.

If a child wants to send a drawing to the Palace, this is fine, but it is likely you may not get it back - so may be worth making a copy if it's of sentimental value.

