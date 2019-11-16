Kate Middleton and Mary Berry team up for Christmas TV show

Mary's Christmas cooking show will have Kate as guest. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge will appear with the former Bake Off star in the Mary Berry Royal Christmas Show, next month.

She will join other guests helping Mary make a Christmas meal for charity workers who will be on duty during the festive season.



“What better way to spread some Christmas cheer than to team up cookery royalty Mary Berry with real royalty in the form of Kate?" a source told the Mirror.



“Between them they will bring seasonal goodwill to their guests and to the millions of viewers watching. Expect a properly uplifting Christmas treat.”



The two joined school children in September for a tractor ride. Picture: Getty

It's not the first time the two have paired up for charitable causes. Mary attended Kate's event in Surrey for her nature garden in September.



The pair both attended the "Back to Nature" Festival. Picture: Getty

At the event Kate officially opened the Back to Nature Garden and attended the Back to Nature Festival at the Royal Horticultural Society Garden.



William and Kate hosted a Christmas event last year. Picture: Getty

Last year, with her husband Prince William, she hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Palace for families of military personnel deployed in Cyprus. The Royal Family traditionally spends Christmas and New Year at Sandringham House.



It has been reported Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle plan to spend Christmas in California.