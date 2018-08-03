Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle friendship: Inside the Duchesses' royal relationship

By Alice Westoby

The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge have become close friends in recent months.

Since Prince Harry brought Meghan Markle in the family, she and Kate Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge have become quite close.

It must be quite a relief for 36-year-old Kate to have another female of the same age joining the royal family and for Meghan, it must be nice to have someone like Kate to seek advice from.

When did Meghan and Kate first meet?

Meghan was first introduced to her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, while Prince Harry was her and husband, Prince William's neighbour at Kensington Palace.

When asked about the initial introduction Prince Harry said: "It was exciting. I mean I've - you know I'd been seeing her for a period of time when I - literally didn't tell anybody at all. And then William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine, so you know being our neighbours we managed to get that in a couple of - well quite a few times now."

When was Meghan and Kate's first royal engagement together?

Meghan first appeared officially at a royal engagement with her husband-to-be Prince Harry, Prince William Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cambridge back in February 2018.

The young royals appeared on a panel for the Royal Foundation Forum at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.





Meghan and Kate looked like they had great fun at their first royal engagement | Picture: PA

Kate helped keep the royal kids in order at Meghan and Harry's wedding

Kate was recruited to keep the flower girls and page boys in check after a few of them got up to no good at the rehearsal.

She looked like she kept things running smoothly on the big day alongside Meghan's bestie Jessica Mulroney who, like Kate, her kids were also involved in the wedding.

Kate leads the bridesmaids and pageboys up the steps of St George's Chapel, Windsor | Picture: PA

Meghan and Kate headed to Wimbledon together

The pair had their first girly day out attending Wimbledon and watching the tennis action unfold on Centre Court. They actually watched Meghan's good friend Serena Williams play a match.

The pair were snapped during the course of their day together and in all the photos they looked like they were having a great time and sharing laughs.