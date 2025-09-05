Kate Middleton sends strong message with new blonde hairstyle, expert reveals

Kate Middleton has a new hairstyle. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Kate Middleton has gone blonde for an important reason, expert says.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Princess of Wales showed off her new blonde hairstyle during an outing with Prince William to the Natural History Museum in London this week, with fans praising Kate's fresh look.

The mother-of-three has decided to ditch her iconic chocolate brown tresses for some warm highlights and now one royal expert has revealed why they think Kate has made this drastic change to her hair.

Royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital that Kate's new do was sending a bold message.

They stated: "I love that Kate's new look isn’t a ‘full send’ into platinum blonde territory; it’s more of a ‘bronde’ moment. It's a soft transition that keeps her rooted in her brunette base (which the public knows so well) while testing out lighter tones."

Kate Middleton has showed off her new hair colour. Picture: Getty

"That subtlety is part of the message: she’s evolving her look without abandoning the image of stability and tradition people associate with her."

Amanda added: "Going blonder can still be read as a nod to contemporary trends, but because Kate hasn’t gone all the way, the look still balances with royal tradition.

"Kate has been embracing less fussy silhouettes, more relaxed tailoring, and now, a lighter, fuller hairstyle. These choices read as confidence-building and restorative, almost therapeutic."

Kate Middleton's new hair style is lighter in colour. Picture: Getty

The expert continued: "Royals have long used their wardrobes and appearances as a kind of visual language, and hair is no exception. By going lighter, Kate signals freshness and renewal without the shock value of a drastic transformation.

"It’s a way of saying she's back on the scene for fall, but she's adapting to a new normal. This was the perfect moment to debut this new look! The children's school year is starting, the summer break is behind them, and it’s a natural point to re-engage the public. A noticeable hair refresh not only gives her a personal boost after a tough year, it also makes people tune back in."

Kate Middleton curled her hair for the occasion. Picture: Getty

After debuting her blonde locks, fans were quick to praise Kate's new look with many taking to Instagram to discuss her stylish do.

One user wrote: "She looks gorgeous regardless if its a wig or her natural hair she always looks fantastic to me ❤️"

Another added: "She looks lovely like always ❤️"

While a third wrote: "She’s a beautiful woman"