Kate Middleton confirms she has completed chemotherapy treatment in emotional statement

9 September 2024, 16:47

Kate Middleton has given a health update
Kate Middleton has given a health update. Picture: Kensington Palace

By Hope Wilson

The Princess of Wales has released a poignant statement in which she gives a moving cancer update.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Middleton has revealed she has completed her chemotherapy treatment in an emotional statement.

The Princess of Wales shared a heartwarming video in which she gave an update on her cancer journey, confirming that she will soon be returning to work.

The clip showed the mother-of-three alongside her husband Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In a statement read out in the video, Kate says: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment."

Kate Middleton has released a moving video message
Kate Middleton has released a moving video message. Picture: Kensington Palace

She continues: The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

Kate Middleton has revealed she has completed her chemotherapy treatment
Kate Middleton has revealed she has completed her chemotherapy treatment. Picture: Kensington Palace

Kate adds: "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

"Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.

"To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

Kate Middleton tweets amidst cancer treatment

Kate Middleton breaks silence amidst cancer treatment for important Royal work

Prince William and Prince Harry are said to have reunited earlier this week

Prince William and Prince Harry reunite as Duke makes 'secret' trip to the UK

Kate Middleton's finances are tied directly to the crown

What is Kate Middleton's net worth and how does she make her money?

Kate Middleton's titles changed significantly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

What are Kate Middleton's royal titles?

When Kate Middleton says the 'secret code', George, Charlotte and Louis know they're close to being in trouble

Kate Middleton has a 'secret code' for George, Charlotte and Louis when they are misbehaving
People have been going mad for Prince William's beard ever since the video was posted on social media

Prince William beard: The real reason Kate Middleton's husband has grown facial hair

Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely to attend the Paris Olympics 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'hope' to attend Paris Olympics 2024

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton smiling together

Kate Middleton and Prince William are making pretty big changes to the Wales household

Prince George looks just like Prince William when he was the same age

Prince George is the spitting image of Prince William in new birthday picture

King Charles delivered his opening of parliament speech for 2024 today

What did King Charles say in his speech in parliament today? The important key facts