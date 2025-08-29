Kate Middleton reveals stunning blonde hair transformation during special family outing

The future Queen opted for a honey blonde restyle. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The Princess of Wales delighted royal fans as she debuted her fresh new look for a Sunday church service in Scotland alongside her husband and their three children.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Middleton was pictured sporting a brand new blonde hairstyle during a recent royal outing alongside Prince William and the couple's three children.

The Princess of Wales, 43, who is in remission following a gruelling cancer battle, debuted her lightest locks yet as she attended church in Scotland with her family on 24th August.

Wearing her long wavy hair down in a beautifully blow-dried style, the mother-of-three delighted royal fans with her surprising makeover as she accompanied her husband and kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and seven-year-old Prince Louis, to the Sunday service near Balmoral Castle.

Switching her signature chocolate brown tresses for a highlighted style, the future Queen showed off her golden transformation during the official outing to Crathie Kirk.

Kate Middleton was photographed with blonde hair on a recent trip to Scotland. Picture: Getty

Prince William was photographed behind the wheel of a black Range Rover, with wife Catherine in the passenger seat as onlookers noticed her summery new hairstyle, which appeared to be a few shades lighter than her usual dark tone.

Styled in bouncy curls, her dramatic restyle was set off by her berry-coloured coat and matching hat.

Joining a string of royals at the event, including King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie, Princess Kate stole the show with her glossy new look.

The Princess of Wales also debuted lighter locks during Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

Fans flocked to social media to comment on her bold decision to change up her usually classic style.

"That's a gorgeous colour!" exclaimed one X user.

"Love the new look!" said a second.

A third gushed: "Royal glow-up alert!"

While a fourth added: "Nice to see her looking so well after her health struggles. The blonde suits her."

Read more: Kate Middleton confirms she has completed chemotherapy in emotional statement

The mum-of-three has experimented with her tresses in recent years. Picture: Getty

Kate was last seen in public at this year's Wimbledon Tennis Championships, where she was pictured with honey-brown locks.

It seems the stunning transformation occurred during the family's annual summer holiday as it's been almost a month since she has braved the crowds.

The Princess of Wales is continuing with her recovery from cancer after enduring months of chemotherapy, in which she admitted to putting on a "brave face".

She previously confessed that in truth the treatment was incredibly tough as she was "not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to".

Despite the colour change, she stuck to her signature blow-out style. Picture: Getty

Kate said: "It's life-changing for anyone, through first diagnosis or post-treatment and things like that, it is a life-changing experience both for the patient but also for the families as well.

"And actually it sometimes goes unrecognised, you don't necessarily, particularly when it's the first time, appreciate how much impact it is going to have.

"You have to find your new normal and that takes time... and it's a rollercoaster it's not one smooth plane, which you expect it to be. But the reality is it's not, you go through hard times."

Kate was first diagnosed with cancer in early March 2024, but thankfully revealed she was in remission almost a year later in January 2025.