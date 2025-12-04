Why everyone is talking about Kate Middleton's royal tiara

Kate Middleton wore a rarely-seen tiara for the final royal banquet of the year. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Princess of Wales wore the Circlet Tiara to the final state banquet of the year alongside Prince William.

Kate Middleton looked sensational at the German State Banquet, the last of the year, in her sparkling blue Jenny Packham dress and jewels - but it was her choice of tiara that really caught everyone's attention.

Walking side by side with husband Prince William, Kate, the Princess of Wales, wore the famous Oriental Circlet Tiara which was once loved by Queen Elizabeth, the Queen's mum.

As a senior member of the royal family, Kate's head often features a beautiful crown at such prestigious events but this one in particular has got fans talking.

Featuring rubies and diamonds, it is of course an expensive piece, but it was also the first time it's been seen in nearly two decades.

After the Queen's Mother's death in 2002, the late Queen Elizabeth II only wore the Oriental Circlet Tiara once and that was in 2006. This also marks the first time Kate has worn the crown.

It is also one of the oldest pieces of the royal's jewel collection, as it was first made in 1853 for Queen Victoria.

As written on Garrad, the tiara is one of the "most important in the Royal Collection". They said: "The Oriental Circlet is also one of the oldest pieces created by Garrard for the Royal Family.

"Crafted for Queen Victoria in 1853 under the direction of her beloved husband and consort, Prince Albert, the Oriental Circlet was originally set with a collection of opals, one of Albert’s favourite gemstones, and 2,600 diamonds.

Kate Middleton wore jewels to honour her royal family members. Picture: Getty

"Later, believing that opals were unlucky, Queen Alexandra replaced them with rubies. However, the magnificent, Indian-inspired design of lotus flowers and Mughal arches remains largely the same today as when it was first created."

Kate's jewels didn't stop there for the night as she also wore pendant diamond earrings which also belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth.

