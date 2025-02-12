Why Kate Middleton and Prince William will miss the BAFTAS 2025

12 February 2025, 10:38

Kate Middleton and Prince William are huge fans of attending the BAFTAs
Kate Middleton and Prince William are huge fans of attending the BAFTAs. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will be missing one of their favourite events as Kensington Palace confirm their BAFTAs absence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been making a strong return to their royal duties following the Princess of Wales's cancer recovery.

However, it has been revealed they will be missing one of their favourite public events, the BAFTAS 2025, which will be happening on February 16th.

Over the years, both the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have enjoyed attending the star-studded red carpet but this year, Kensington Palace has confirmed they will not be in attendance.

The exact reason they will be skipping the BAFTAS hasn't been revealed but experts have suggested it's because it falls at the start of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's, half term.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have attended the BAFTAs together and solo over the years
The Prince and Princess of Wales have attended the BAFTAs together and solo over the years. Picture: Getty

With family time a top priority for the couple, especially after Kate's recent health scare, they typically use the school holidays to be together.

Despite Prince William being president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, he doesn't attend every year and in 2024 went alone while his wife was recovering at home.

The future king, however, isn't skipping all the movie fun and will be helping a group of young filmmakers make a movie from a sixth form in Highbury.

Prince William is president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts
Prince William is president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. Picture: Getty

William will tour the school and meet the year 13 students while getting involved in their production of a film called Meomania.

David Tennant will be hosting the 2025 BAFTA film awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London this year.

