Kate Middleton makes touching Christmas sacrifice for the Queen

8 December 2021, 11:20

The Duchess of Cambridge and her family will spend Christmas at Sandringham this year
The Duchess of Cambridge and her family will spend Christmas at Sandringham this year. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to spend Christmas with Prince William and their three children at Sandringham with the Queen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Middleton, 39, has made a touching Christmas sacrifice in honour of the Queen.

Instead of spending the festive period with her parents, Carole and Michael, and the rest of the Middleton family, the Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas 2021 at Sandringham with the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.

The gesture, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, shows that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mum is "now more than ever" putting "duty before self".

Since she married into the Royal Family, Kate has only spent two Christmases with her side of the family, and the rest at Sandringham for the traditional Royal Christmas.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will take their children to Sandringham for Christmas
Prince William and Kate Middleton will take their children to Sandringham for Christmas. Picture: Getty

While of course we do not know how these things are planned, the pattern appears to show that the Cambridge family spend the festive period with the Middleton family every four years.

They celebrated with the Kate's side of the family in 2012 and then again in 2016, which would make Christmas 2021 the Middleton family's turn to spend December 25 with the Cambridge family.

This Christmas will be the Queen's first without her late husband Prince Philip
This Christmas will be the Queen's first without her late husband Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

However, it is possible that the family have decided to be with the the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family this year due to the fact they were all separated last year due to the pandemic.

Of course, another factor could be that this will be the Queen's first Christmas without her beloved husband, Prince Philip, who passed away earlier this year.

Kate Middleton has sacrificed spending Christmas with her family
Kate Middleton has sacrificed spending Christmas with her family. Picture: Getty

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine that the Kate and William did originally try to do alternative Christmases with their sides of the family, however, they have since put "duty" first.

She explained to the publication: “In the early years of being a family, they did try and alternate Christmas.

"One year with the Queen and the Royal Family and the next year with the Middleton’s. But Kate and William put duty before self and we can see that, now more than ever.”

Read more Royal Family news:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince William said the song The Best by Tina Turner reminds him of his mother

Prince William reveals the song that always reminds him of Princess Diana

Allegra Stratton: Boris Johnson's adviser resigns over Downing Street Christmas party video

UK & World

A white Christmas in 2021 has seemed possible due to recent frosty weather

Will we have a white Christmas this year? Forecast and predictions for snow

Lifestyle

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Will the world's funniest joke make you laugh?

This is the world's funniest joke, according to science

Lifestyle

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2021? Latest betting odds and predictions

TV & Movies

A study has claimed hangovers get better with age

Hangovers are easier as you get older, study claims

Lifestyle

January 3rd 2022 is an official bank holiday [Alamy]

New Year’s Day: Is the 3rd of January a bank holiday?

Lifestyle

Meena has murdered four people in Emmerdale

Emmerdale spoilers: Who has Meena Sharma killed and when will she be caught?

TV & Movies

What to buy your dad for Christmas this year

Christmas Gift Guide 2021: what to buy your dad this year

Lifestyle

Here's how to visit Christmas film locations in the UK

Christmas film and TV locations around the UK you can visit

Christmas

The woman shared her story to Mumsnet (stock image)

Mum furious after husband is kicked out of baby group for being a man

Lifestyle

There is a Facebook Marketplace scam

Urgent warning issued over convincing Facebook Marketplace scam

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing more sparkles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her sequinned skirt from ASOS

Celebrities

Emmerdale fans have a theory about Meena and Manpreet

Emmerdale fans convinced they've worked out shock twist involving Meena and Manpreet

TV & Movies

Simon Gregson's wife shared an adorable video

I’m A Celebrity star Simon Gregson’s sons have adorable reaction to him getting through

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon revealed the moment she met Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon in tears as she shows kids adorable moment she met Joe Swash

Celebrities

We've rounded up the best things released this month

December Lust List: Festive goodies, new releases and more out this month

Shopping

Martin Lewis has opened up about his mother's tragic death

Martin Lewis opens up about his mother's tragic death in a horse-riding accident when he was 11

Celebrities