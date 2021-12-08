Kate Middleton makes touching Christmas sacrifice for the Queen

The Duchess of Cambridge and her family will spend Christmas at Sandringham this year. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to spend Christmas with Prince William and their three children at Sandringham with the Queen.

Kate Middleton, 39, has made a touching Christmas sacrifice in honour of the Queen.

Instead of spending the festive period with her parents, Carole and Michael, and the rest of the Middleton family, the Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas 2021 at Sandringham with the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.

The gesture, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, shows that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mum is "now more than ever" putting "duty before self".

Since she married into the Royal Family, Kate has only spent two Christmases with her side of the family, and the rest at Sandringham for the traditional Royal Christmas.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will take their children to Sandringham for Christmas. Picture: Getty

While of course we do not know how these things are planned, the pattern appears to show that the Cambridge family spend the festive period with the Middleton family every four years.

They celebrated with the Kate's side of the family in 2012 and then again in 2016, which would make Christmas 2021 the Middleton family's turn to spend December 25 with the Cambridge family.

This Christmas will be the Queen's first without her late husband Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

However, it is possible that the family have decided to be with the the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family this year due to the fact they were all separated last year due to the pandemic.

Of course, another factor could be that this will be the Queen's first Christmas without her beloved husband, Prince Philip, who passed away earlier this year.

Kate Middleton has sacrificed spending Christmas with her family. Picture: Getty

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine that the Kate and William did originally try to do alternative Christmases with their sides of the family, however, they have since put "duty" first.

She explained to the publication: “In the early years of being a family, they did try and alternate Christmas.

"One year with the Queen and the Royal Family and the next year with the Middleton’s. But Kate and William put duty before self and we can see that, now more than ever.”

