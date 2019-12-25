Kate Middleton and Prince William joined by children and the rest of the royals as they attend Christmas Day church in Sandringham

Kate and William bought their eldest children, George and Charlotte, to the traditional Christmas Day mass. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The royals were out in full force today as they attended Christmas Day mass, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte making an appearance for the first time.

Kate Middleton and Prince William bought their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, for the traditional Christmas Day mass for the first time.

The royal family have a tradition of attending church on Christmas Day in Sandringham, and are always happy to mingle with the crowds that wait outside to see them.

The Queen was also pictured arriving at church looking festive in a red coat and matching hat.

Princess Anne and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, joined Her Majesty, both dressed in shades of purple.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles as they arrived at church. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton looked stunning in a light brown coat, which she teamed with an emerald green hat and navy heels.

The Duchess walked alongside Prince Charles, Princess Charlotte and husband Prince William, who held Prince George's hand.

Prince William looked dapper in shirt and tie, teamed with a smart winter coat, while George and Charlotte looked adorable in smart green and navy ensembles, matching their parents perfectly.

Walking behind them was Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, as well as Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Prince George was dressed in a navy suit as he held his father's hand. Picture: PA

Not in attendance were Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple are currently spending the festive season in Canada with Meghan's family and friends.

Last year, the royal couple joined the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham, and were pictured walking into the church side-by-side with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Princess Anne and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, both dressed in purple ensembles. Picture: Getty

The Queen looked festive in a red ensemble. Picture: Getty

Also not in attendance was Prince Philip, which is understandable, as the Duke of Edinburgh was only discharged from hospital a day ago.

Philip had been in a London hospital for four nights for a pre-existing condition which the palace have not disclosed.

After leaving hospital on Christmas Eve, Philip took a helicopter to Sandringham to join the Queen for the festive period.

