Look back at Kate Middleton's best outfits from Christmas Day

8 December 2019, 15:20 | Updated: 8 December 2019, 16:07

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets members of the public as they leave the Christmas Day Service at Sandringham Church in 2015
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets members of the public as they leave the Christmas Day Service at Sandringham Church in 2015. Picture: Danny Martindale

It's almost time for the all-important Christmas Day church snap, so we take a look back at The Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe over the past five years to see how her festive style has changed.

2018

The Duchess of Cambridge goes for a classic festive look in 2018. She wore a red coat, a Bayswater clutch by Mulberry and a pair of burgundy Gianvito Rossi heels. She paired her outfit with a £830 'Halo band' headband by Jane Taylor London.

2017

Back in 2017 we saw Kate, who was pregnant at the time with Louis, and William joined by their soon-to-be sister-in-law Meghan, now the Duchess of Sussex, alongside her fiancée Prince Harry. Opting against wearing one of her usual formal headpieces, Kate chose something a little more casual with a furry black hat. She teamed it with a tartan coat by Miu Miu and black heels.

2016

It was the first year that George and Charlotte made an appearance at Christmas
It was the first year that George and Charlotte made an appearance at Christmas. Picture: Samir Hussein

This year was the first year that Prince George and Princess Charlotte made an appearance – much to the delight of the crowds and Royal fans alike. Kate wrapped up against the cold in a chocolate brown Celeste coat by Hobbs, which she first wore in 2012. A ruby red fur scarf and belt made her look even more glamorous.

2015

Over the years she has been known to wear fitted coats in festive colours
Over the years she has been known to wear fitted coats in festive colours. Picture: Chris Jackson

The Duchess wore a forest-green coat by Sportsmax and hat by Lock & Co to celebrate Christmas in 2015. To give the coat more shape, she wore it with a belt which showcased her slim waist and she wore diamond drop earrings and a diamond and pearl brooch to complete the look.

2014

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave the Christmas Day Service at Sandringham Church
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave the Christmas Day Service at Sandringham Church. Picture: Chris Jackson

Kate and William had Christmas at their home at Anmer Hall, Norfolk in 2014, inviting Kate's parents Carole and Michael along with her younger sister Pippa and brother James. They still made it to the church service, though, with Kate – who was six months pregnant at the time – wearing a tweed coat with coordinating hat by Lock & Co.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rapper Juice Wrld 'dies after suffering seizure at airport'

Showbiz

Rushden stabbing: Boy, 13, among three arrested after woman killed

UK & World

Liam Payne: One Direction reunion will happen 'for sure'

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

James Corden (L), who plays Smithy, is seen with Matthew Horne, who plays Gavin Shipman, during filming for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

What channel is the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special on, what time does it start and how can I watch it?

TV & Movies

xx

Aldi's luxury hotel-inspired White Collection special buys are back including the £20 waffle duvet set

Lifestyle

There's apparently an ongoing feud on ITV among the This Morning presenters

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford snub This Morning Christmas party 'to avoid Phillip Schofield'

This Morning

The campmates tackled the iconic Celebrity Cyclone trial in tonight's show.

I'm A Celeb campmates tackle iconic Celebrity Cyclone challenge as fans call for a public version

TV & Movies

Kate Garraway is the ninth celebrity to be voted off the 2019 series.

I'm A Celeb's Kate Garraway voted off as Roman Kemp, Jacqueline Jossa and Andy Whyment make the final

TV & Movies

Elf has become a family favourite at Christmas

When is Elf on TV? Christmas movie TV guide for 2019

Christmas