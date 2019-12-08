Look back at Kate Middleton's best outfits from Christmas Day

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets members of the public as they leave the Christmas Day Service at Sandringham Church in 2015. Picture: Danny Martindale

It's almost time for the all-important Christmas Day church snap, so we take a look back at The Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe over the past five years to see how her festive style has changed.

2018

The Duchess of Cambridge goes for a classic festive look in 2018. She wore a red coat, a Bayswater clutch by Mulberry and a pair of burgundy Gianvito Rossi heels. She paired her outfit with a £830 'Halo band' headband by Jane Taylor London.

2017

Back in 2017 we saw Kate, who was pregnant at the time with Louis, and William joined by their soon-to-be sister-in-law Meghan, now the Duchess of Sussex, alongside her fiancée Prince Harry. Opting against wearing one of her usual formal headpieces, Kate chose something a little more casual with a furry black hat. She teamed it with a tartan coat by Miu Miu and black heels.

2016

It was the first year that George and Charlotte made an appearance at Christmas. Picture: Samir Hussein

This year was the first year that Prince George and Princess Charlotte made an appearance – much to the delight of the crowds and Royal fans alike. Kate wrapped up against the cold in a chocolate brown Celeste coat by Hobbs, which she first wore in 2012. A ruby red fur scarf and belt made her look even more glamorous.

2015

Over the years she has been known to wear fitted coats in festive colours. Picture: Chris Jackson

The Duchess wore a forest-green coat by Sportsmax and hat by Lock & Co to celebrate Christmas in 2015. To give the coat more shape, she wore it with a belt which showcased her slim waist and she wore diamond drop earrings and a diamond and pearl brooch to complete the look.

2014

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave the Christmas Day Service at Sandringham Church. Picture: Chris Jackson

Kate and William had Christmas at their home at Anmer Hall, Norfolk in 2014, inviting Kate's parents Carole and Michael along with her younger sister Pippa and brother James. They still made it to the church service, though, with Kate – who was six months pregnant at the time – wearing a tweed coat with coordinating hat by Lock & Co.