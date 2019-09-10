Kate Middleton delights royal fans as she re-visits Back To Nature garden with Mary Berry

10 September 2019, 15:21

Kate Middleton delights royal fans as she re-visits Back To Nature garden with Mary Berry
Kate Middleton delights royal fans as she re-visits Back To Nature garden with Mary Berry. Picture: Getty
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

Kate Middleton surprised fans today, as she was joined by baking legend Mary Berry.

The Duchess of Cambridge returned to her Back to Nature garden in Surrey today - and was joined by special guest, Mary Berry.

Kate, 37, was a vision in powder blue, as she was snapped wearing a gorgeous floral Emilia Wickstead dress.

After showing a group of children and various other guests around the grounds she designed, the Duchess revealed she's added a new play area for kids to enjoy.

She was then joined by baking royalty Mary Berry, who also wore a floral number.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton breaks royal protocol by kissing the Queen

Mary Berry joined the Duchess of Cambridge, as she opened her Back To Nature garden in Surrey
Mary Berry joined the Duchess of Cambridge, as she opened her Back To Nature garden in Surrey. Picture: Getty

Whilst originally displayed at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Kate Middleton's Back To Nature garden has since moved to the RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey.

The new design, which is based on the Chelsea garden, also features trampolines, two treehouses and a willow pod for kids to explore and play on.

Kate Middleton was also handed sweets as a gift for Prince George
Kate was handed sweets as a gift for Prince George. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the crowds gathered at the opening, Kate said: "As a parent, I have learnt just how important it is to foster our children’s development, in all areas, not just physical, as soon as they are born.

"We build the blocks, the foundations, for future success and happiness later in their lives."

The garden is a very special place for green-fingered Kate, as it was there where Prince Louis took his first steps.

Queen Elizabeth also visited the garden with the Duchess of Cambridge, showing her support for Kate.

