Kate's fans go barking mad

Interest in cocker spaniels has shot through the roof since the revelation that the Duchess of Cambridge owns one.

As soon as the 30-year-old is spotted in a dress or coat, they sell out in shops instantly. Now, royal-watchers are pining for Kate's pup.



Kate and William recently revealed they own a cocker spaniel named Lupo, whose name remained secret until Kate spilled the beans on a visit to a school last month.



Searches for cocker spaniels on the Kennel Club’s Find a Puppy service increased by almost 50 per cent in January and February.