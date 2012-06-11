Kate Middleton and Prince William's cinema trip

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted on a night out at the cinema

Kate and Wills enjoyed a rare night off royal duties.

The couple were seen at the Odeon cinema in London's Kensington at the weekend where they watched 'Avengers Assemble' starring Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were dressed down: Wills was sporting beige chinos and trainers, whilst Kate wore a black jacket, jeans and a pair of court shoes.

A cinema goer noticed the couple and managed to take a photo of them from behind.