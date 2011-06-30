Kate - inspired wedding dress on sale for £60

The bridal gown looks almost exactly like the Duchess of Cambridge's

It stole the show at the royal wedding and now a wedding dress inspired by Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen's creation can be bought for £60.

Fashion retailer Peacocks have added a bridal line to their existing collections and their very first wedding dress is almost identical to Kate's.

Made in satin and lace, the gown will be on sale on August 7 exclusively from Peacocks' website, priced at £60 and comes in sizes 8 to 18.