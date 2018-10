Is that you Kate?

She's had her face printed on all sorts of memorobilia and now Kate Middleton's face has been found on a jelly bean!

Wesley Hosie found the unique sweet while he and is girlfriend were enjoying a jar of jelly beans.

He said of the find ‘As Jessica opened the jar, I saw her immediately. She was literally lying there staring back at me,’

Mr Hosie is now planning on selling the jelly bean on eBay for £500.

Do you think it looks like Kate Middleton?