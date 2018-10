Kate Middleton related to Jane Austen

Duchess of Cambridge is author's distant cousin

Middleton and Jane Austen are 11th cousins, six times removed, according to genealogy website Ancestry.

The Duchess and the author share a relative all the way back to the 15th century, Henry Percy, the 2nd Earl of Northumberland.

It was revealed recently that Middleton is also related to director Guy Ritchie.