Kate Middleton's wedding dress makes £10m

The Alexander McQueen gown proved popular for the royal family

The Sarah Burton creation that the Duchess of Cambridge wore on her wedding day to Prince William has netted the Windsors £10million.

The stunning dress was part of a Buckingham Palace exhibition which ran until October 2011. More than 626,000 people went to see the display, which also included the tiara and pear-shaped earrings Kate Middleton wore on her wedding day.

Kate's famous wedding dress cost £250,000 to make and was a veritable fairytale gown.