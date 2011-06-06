Kate's dress going on show

Kate Middleton's wedding dress is to go on public display for 10 weeks this summer at Buckingham Palace.

It'll cost £17.50 to go and see it - but visitors will also get to see the couple's wedding cake, as well as Kate's bridal shoes, diamond earrings and Cartier tiara.

The Sarah Burton creation for Alexander McQueen will be on display between July 23rd and October 3rd



But those hoping to see the maid of honour's dress will be disappointed - it still belongs to Pippa Middleton.