Kate's naked nightmare

It seems that Kate Middleton's upcoming nuptials are causing her some very random dreams.

The bride-to-be is said to be having a recurring nightmare where she is naked at the altar when she marries Prince Williams with everyone including the Queen staring at her.

A source has said "Kate's nerves have manifested in an interesting way. A recurring dream she hadn't had for years has raised its head again. She finds herself in front of the congregation and then becomes suddenly aware she is completely naked.

They added "Kate has joked the worst bit is she can't work out which parts to cover."

