Kate's personal shopper's help

Kate Middleton has broken with tradition by not employing a stylist or a dresser, but it's been revealed that personal shoppers help her choose her wardrobe.

Middleton uses the service offered by Harvey Nichols and Selfridges to pick the right pieces for her for official engagements.

Kate has also proved she's thrifty by wearing the same outfits to different royal engagements.