Kate Middleton's new coat sells out

The Duchess of Cambridge's Orla Kiely coat has sold out in record time.

Kate wore the collarless coat on a visit to Rose Hill Primary School in Oxford to visit their Art Room facilities.



Once again, the Duchess plumped for a sale item - the coat has been reduced to £163.50 from £325.



According to a statement on Orla Kiely website, the dresscoat sold out 'within minutes' of her public appearance today before admitting that there was an 'absolute frenzy' on their website.

The fashion label counts Alexa Chung, Keira Knightley and Samantha Cameron amongst their admirers.