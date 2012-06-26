Prince Charles pays for Kate Middleton's £35k dress bill

The Prince of Wales is picking up the bill for the Duchess of Cambridge's designer wardrobe.

Since joining the royal family in April 2011, Kate Middleton has spent an estimated £35,000 on 'work related' clothes - almost as much as Prince William's salary as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot.



Kate's recent purchases have included a gorgeous £5,000 Alexander McQueen gown, a £3,750 Alice Temperley dress and a luscious turquoise £2,875 Jenny Packham frock.



‘Catherine has an innate sense of style and, almost as importantly, knows what is appropriate for the occasion,' one insider reportedly explained.



The Prince of Wales is paying for the bill out of the whopping £19.7 million profit he made on his private estate, the Duchy of Cornwall, last year.