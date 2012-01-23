Prince Charles invites Kate to stay

The Prince of Wales and his wife have reportedly invited Kate to stay with them while William is in the Falklands.

The 30-year-old is said to be 'dreading' her Prince's absence during his six-week tour of duty in the Falklands as a search-and-rescue pilot.



Prince Charles and Camilla have reportedly invited the Duchess of Cambridge to their Kensington cottage to prevent her from becoming lonely.



For the time being, though, Kate is allegedly staying in a £15k-a-week Caribbean villa on the island of Mustique.



Heightened security measures to ensure's the Duchess' privacy have reportedly meant the island's owners have controversially restricted the movement of other guests.