Kate Middleton and Prince Harry to attend Paralympics opening ceremony

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the Paralympics opening ceremony as the UK continues to host a fantastic summer of sport.

Prince Harry will join the royal couple as the 11-day event is ushered in, although work commitments will limit the amount of Paralympic events he and William can attend.



Although Kate Middleton is preparing for her Diamond Jubilee tour with Prince William next month, she will still attend swimming, goal ball, cycling and athletics.



'The duke will be back on shifts with the search and rescue team when he is not attending events and Prince Harry has long-standing military commitments.



‘Also, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be taking time to prepare for their forthcoming overseas tour.’



Tonight's opening ceremony will kick off what is already the most successful Paralympics ever, with a record-breaking 2.2 million tickets sold.