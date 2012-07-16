Prince William and Kate Middleton boost Team GB

British Olympic hero Sir Steve Redgrave believes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will have a 'positive impact' on Team GB athletes at the Olympics this year.

Redgrave, who won a staggering five Olympic gold medals between 1984 and 2000, thinks the royal pair's support will bring a morale boost to the camp.



'They are both heavily involved in supporting our athletes at 2012 and will be coming along to watch a lot of our stars compete, which will have a very positive impact,' beamed Redgrave to Hello! magazine.



'What's great about Kate and William is that it is clear that they do not pay lip service,' continued Sir Steve. 'They are very into their sports and are genuinely interested, like Princess Anne.'



Sir Steve Redgrave points to Kate's past as an athlete as one of the main reasons behind her obvious enthusiasm.



'Kate played hockey when she was at school and went along to join in with some training with the GB hockey team.



'Anyone who has done sport at even a very minor level would love to go along and mess around with the Olympic athletes, and it was clearly a thrill for her.'