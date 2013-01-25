Kate Middleton Receives Honorary Wimbledon Membership

The Duchess of Cambridge has become an honorary member at Wimbledon All England Tennis club.

It is well known that both Middleton daughters are big fans of the sport with the two girls often photographed watching matches on centre court from the royal box.



Last year Kate made several trips to watch the Wimbledon summer finals and was spotted on several occasions with Prince William and sister Pippa.



'The Duchess was pleased to accept the kind offer,' a royal spokesperson revealed, 'particularly given her interest in tennis'.



The move has fuelled rumours that Kate is potentially being lined up to succeed the Duke of Kent as the next club president.



With the royal baby expected in July however, it is unlikely that the thirty-one-year old beauty will be attending the classic British institution in 2013.