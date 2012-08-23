Prince William and Kate Middleton's romantic break

The royal couple are said to be enjoying a holiday in Scotland ahead of their Diamond Jubilee tour

Kate and Wills are thought to be staying in the Tam-na-Ghar cottage on the Queen's Balmoral estate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spending a few romantic days together away from the media and royal engagements.

The couple have a fondness for Scotland and spent a particularly significant weekend there together shortly before becoming engaged in 2010.

On September 11 Wills and Kate will embark on a tour of Borneo, Singapore, Malaysi, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu as part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.