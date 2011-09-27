Vogue wants Kate Middleton

The fashion magazine wants the Duchess of Cambridge on its cover

The Duchess of Cambridge is notoriously private, but US Vogue editor Anna Wintour hopes she will still grace the fashion bible's cover.

The English born editor has been asking photographer Mario Testino, who snapped Kate and Will for their official engagement and their wedding, to organise a photoshoot with Middleton.

Wintour thinks Kate would be perfect for the publication“She dresses her age and never looks out of place” she said.

It would be a real coup if Vogue secures an interview with the Duchess, however no word has yet come from Buckingham Palace to confirm or deny the possibility of it.