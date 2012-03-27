Will and Kate holiday with the in-laws

The royal couple have gone on a skiing trip with the Duchess's parents.

Will recently returned from his duty in the Falklands, so the pair are taking some time out from their busy schedules to spend time together.



‘They were sitting all together in an alpine restaurant half way up the mountain and looked very happy and relaxed,' a fellow skier reportedly revealed.



Will is said to have taken warmly to his in-laws in the years him and Kate have been an item.



'He genuinely enjoys the company of his parents-in-law,' an insider allegedly divulged. 'They are a very down-to-earth couple and he can be himself with them.'

The couple are known to enjoy skiing - see an old snap of them frolicking in the snow below: