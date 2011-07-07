Will & Kate hottest ticket in L.A.

Hollywood stars are queueing up to bag seat at Los Angeles Bafta Awards with royal couple

Will and Kate will be in L.A. this Saturday to attend a BAFTA party, where up and coming British stars such as Talullah Riley and Jessica Brown Findlay will be introduced to the American film industry.

Stars are queueing up to bag a seat at the event, with Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks and Jack Black all confirmed to be attending.

Prince William is president of BAFTA and it is believed he's invited 250 guests to the black tie event.

The royal couple will arrive in Los Angeles on Friday, after their 10 days tour of Canada.