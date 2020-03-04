Kate Middleton Ireland tour outfit details: Where is the Duchess of Cambridge's white coat, jeans and shirt from?

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived for their second day of the tour of Ireland. Picture: PA/Getty/PH

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton, 38, donned another chic and classy ensemble for the second day of the royal tour of Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently on day two out of three of their royal tour of Ireland, where the couple are visiting a number of areas and organisations.

On Wednesday, Kate Middleton and husband Prince William stepped out in the morning as they arrived at Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health in Ireland.

The centre provides support to young people aged 12 to 25 through one-to-one meetings, through the community, schools and online.

For the occasion, Kate wore another stunning and chic ensemble, here's all the details:

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a coat she was first seen wearing back in 2008. Picture: PA

What did Kate Middleton wear for day two of the royal tour?

Having worn green the previous day, the Duchess opted for a more muted ensemble for day two.

Kate dressed in a double-breasted white coat, complete with black buttons.

Under the coat, the Duchess wore a black and white polka-dot shirt, teamed with black jeans and suede black boots.

Paying tribute to Ireland, the Duchess also wore a pair of small silver shamrock earrings.

Kate Middleton wore a pair of black jeans and a polka dot shirt for the day. Picture: PA

Where is Kate's coat from and where can I buy it?

Kate Middleton went into full-on recycle mode for this visit, re-wearing a coat she first wore back in 2008.

The white coat is by Reiss, and is obviously no longer on sale, but has been a favourite of Kate's over the years, so much so that 12 years later, here it is again.

While this coat is no longer available to buy, Reiss often sell similar ones through the autumn and winter.

Kate Middleton first wore the Reiss coat in 2008. Picture: Getty

Where are Kate's shirt and jeans from?

When inside the centre, Kate revealed she was wearing a polka dot shirt and black jeans underneath the cream coat.

The brand of the jeans are unknown, but we know Kate loves the High Rise jeans by Frame, and has worn them on several occasions, which means they could be making another appearance in Ireland.

Kate's shirt if unfortunately another sold out piece, this time by Equipment.

The shirt is the Slim Signature polka-dot washed-silk shirt, which used to be available on Net-A-Porter, but is now sold out.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a polka dot shirt and black jeans for the visit. Picture: PA

Where are Kate's suede boots from?

The Duchess of Cambridge finished the look off with a pair of heeled suede black boots.

The boots are the Date Night Heeled Ankle boots by Russell & Bromley, and are still in stock for £225.

