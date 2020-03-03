Kate Middleton honours Ireland in green ensemble as she and Prince William arrive for royal tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Ireland on Tuesday. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked in high spirits as they arrived at Dublin International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Ireland for their three-day royal tour this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who left their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – back in the UK, arrived at Dublin International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Kate, 38, looked stunning in a green ensemble, paying tribute to the royal couple's hosts.

Kate Middleton dressed in head-to-head green to honour their hosts. Picture: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Dublin International Airport in the afternoon. Picture: PA

The Duchess wore a green midi dress by designer Alessandra Rich, and teamed the look with a dark green coat by Catherine Walker.

Kate finished off the chic ensemble with a green clutch bag and matching shoes, as well as a smart Alice band in her hair.

The Duchess is also reportedly wearing a pair of Asprey earrings, said to be worth over £17,000.

Kate Middleton looked chic in a Alessandra Rich dress and Catherine Walker coat. Picture: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in Ireland for three days on a tour of the country. Picture: PA

William also paid tribute to Ireland with his ensemble, wearing a green polka dot tie as they touched down.

Their arrival marked the start of their royal tour of Ireland, which will see the couple visit parts of Dublin, Galway, Meath and Kildare.

For their first day in Ireland, the couple will concentrating their time in Dublin's city centre where they will visit The Garden of Remembrance, Government Buildings and the Guinness Store House.

