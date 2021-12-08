Kate Middleton and Prince William coordinate in festive ensembles for Christmas carol service

Kate Middleton and Prince William looked festive for the service at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked festive as they arrived at Westminster Abbey for a Christmas carol service.

Kate Middleton, 39, was joined by her husband Prince William, also 39, this evening as she hosted a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

The Duchess of Cambridge's event has been supported by The Royal Foundation and brings together inspirational individuals who have supported their communities over the past 18 months.

Arriving at the venue late this afternoon, the parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked festive in matching ensembles.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a £3,000 Catherine Walker dress which she teamed with red suede stilettos, a red clutch bag and silver drop earrings which once belonged to the Queen Mother.

Kate and William matched their outfits for the Christmas carol service, airing on ITV on Christmas Eve. Picture: Getty

Prince William also looked dapper in a black suit teamed with a red tie – matching perfectly with his wife's dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a £3,000 Catherine Walker dress. Picture: Getty

The Duchess wore earrings previously owned by the Queen Mother. Picture: Getty

In the announcement regarding the special event earlier this month, Kate and William tweeted: "This Christmas we are celebrating the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the nation who go above and beyond to support their communities.

The Duchess of Cambridge hosted the special Christmas carol service. Picture: Getty

"Next week, The Duchess will host a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, supported by The Royal Foundation, bringing many of those inspirational people together.

"The service, which will be broadcast in December, will look back on the last eighteen months."

They continued: "To think not only of the unprecedented challenges that we have all faced as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to remember the positives: people and organisations pulling together in their communities, the small acts of kindness across different demographics and generations, and the unsung heroes who stepped up to help others."

The service will air on ITV at 7:30PM on Christmas Eve.