Kate Middleton and Prince William were ‘faking calm smiles’ for Princess Charlotte’s first day of school, body language expert reveals

5 September 2019, 12:33

The Cambridge family walked together hand-in-hand as a sweet Charlotte and George looked excited for a new school year, dressed in their navy and red uniforms
The Cambridge family walked together hand-in-hand as a sweet Charlotte and George looked excited for a new school year, dressed in their navy and red uniforms. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Princess Charlotte and Prince George today as they dropped them off at Thomas’s Battersea School.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were all smiles as they arrived at Thomas’s Battersea School for Princess Charlotte’s first day of reception, and Prince George’s first day of year two.

The Cambridge family walked together hand-in-hand as a sweet Charlotte and George looked excited for a new school year, dressed in their navy and red uniforms.

While the whole event appeared to go down without a hitch, body language expert Judi James has revealed that Kate and Wills were “faking their calm smiles”.

Judi James said that Kate and William's smiles were "pretend calm and jollity"
Judi James said that Kate and William's smiles were “pretend calm and jollity”. Picture: PA

Speaking to Heart.co.uk, Judi said that the couple displayed “pretend calm and jollity”.

The expert said: “This was a very unified display of pretend calm and jollity from William and Kate, whose smiles looked brave rather than genuinely relaxed and happy as they walked their two children into school.”

Judi also revealed that Kate and William’s approach to their children revealed their true parenting style.

She explained: “The couple’s mirroring implies a very unified approach to bringing up their kids, with a child in each hand and a bag in the other.”

Judi also revealed that Kate and William's approach to their children revealed their true parenting style
Judi also revealed that Kate and William’s approach to their children revealed their true parenting style. Picture: PA
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Princess Charlotte and Prince George today as they dropped them off at Thomas’s Battersea School. Picture: PA

Judi continued to dissect the scenes, saying: “While George sported a very ‘older brother’ look of chin-jutting determination and seriousness Charlotte looked a lot more playful and happy to be the centre of attention from the cameras.

“She did begin by showing hints of shyness, pulling behind Kate as though signalling reluctance, but overall this did look playful rather than a sign of any real diffidence.”

Judi added: “Her sociable and more confident side showed in the way she came forward promptly to shake hands with her teacher, using eye contact with the teacher as well as giving the cameras a long look as she walked past.”

