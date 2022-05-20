Prince William and Kate Middleton share rare moment of PDA at Top Gun premiere

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the likes of Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm on the red carpet at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere this week.

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, looked more in love than ever as they attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square on Thursday evening.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in attendance at the premiere on behalf of the Queen, who is a patron of The Film & TV Charity.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' parents looked super glamorous for the event where they walked the red carpet alongside a host of celebrities.

And while the focus of the evening was around the release of the highly-anticipated Top Gun reboot, it was Kate and William's public displays of affection that got people talking.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were all smiles on Thursday night as they arrived at the premiere of Top Gun. Picture: Getty

During their time on the red carpet, it appeared the Duke of Cambridge couldn't keep his hands off his stunning wife, as he was pictured multiple times touching the lower part of her back.

In one video taken of the couple at the premiere, it looks as though William lovingly strokes Kate's arm.

Prince William couldn't keep his hands off Kate as they walked the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Of course, there are no rules that say the couple cannot engage in PDA in front of people, after all, they have been married for over a decade and have had three children together.

However, the reason these moments of PDA are often surprising for royal fans is because it usually isn't Kate and William's style.

Since they wed and started carrying out royal engagements together, the couple have always kept things very professional, and in turn kept the intimate parts of their relationship private.

Of course, every now and again royal fans are treated to a romantic moment between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which they love.

The Duke of Cambridge was pictured placing his hand on Kate Middleton's lower back. Picture: Getty/ Gregory Nice

Another topic of conversation around the couple's outing on Thursday night was Kate's chic ensemble.

For the event, the Duchess of Cambridge dressed in an off-the-shoulders monochrome dress by Roland Mouret.

She kept the rest of her outfit simple and classic, adding only a pair of diamond drop earrings and a clutch bag to finish the look off.

