Prince William and Kate Middleton view first official joint portrait

William and Kate have been honoured with an official portrait. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Cambridge this week to see the stunning portrait being unveiled to the public for the first time.

Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 40, have been honoured with their first official portrait together.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were painted by British portrait artist Jamie Coreth, who joined the couple at the official revealing of the painting to the public in Cambridge.

The portrait of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' parents is currently hanging in Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum.

Coreth was commissioned to create the portrait by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to the nation.

Jamie Coreth is the artist behind the stunning painting. Picture: Alamy

Visiting the museum on Thursday, William and Kate looked delighted with the finished product as they chatted with the artist.

Speaking of his approach in producing the couple's first official portrait together, Coreth said that he wanted to display the couple as "relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified."

He continued to explain: "As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to view the painting at the Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge. Picture: Alamy

In the portrait, Kate can be seen wearing a green dress by The Vampire's Wife, matching Manolo Blahnik stilettos and a very special brooch.

This is the first time we have seen the Duchess of Cambridge wearing this brooch, which belongs to the Queen.

The brooch, called the Duchess of Cambridge Brooch, dates back to the nineteenth century and was created by London-based jeweller Garrard.

Originally, it was created to honour Princess Augusta of Hesse-Kessel who was born in 1797 and became Duchess of Cambridge after marrying Prince Adolphus in 1818.

It was passed through the family until, in 1953, it was gifted to the Queen by her grandmother Queen Mary.

The brooch is made up of a large pearl surrounded by diamonds, with another smaller pearl drop.

The Queen has worn the Duchess of Cambridge brooch on several occasions. Picture: Getty

This isn't the only special piece of jewellery Kate is wearing in the portrait.

If you look closely, it appears the Duchess is wearing a pearl bracelet which oncer belonged to Princess Diana.

