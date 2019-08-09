Kate Middleton praised as fans spot her reaction to Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out to crowds

Kate Middleton laughed with her daughter as she stuck her tongue out at the crowd. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Princes Charlotte made headlines this week when she cheekily stuck out her tongue at the crowds during The King’s Cup sailing regatta.

This week, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined parents Kate Middleton and Prince William on the Isle Of Wight for a charity sailing regatta.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex acted as skippers on two of the eight chairs boats, George and Charlotte watched from afar.

Later in the day, Princess Charlotte was spotted sticking her tongue out at the crowds, as mum Kate Middleton encouraged her daughter to wave to the crowds.

Princess Charlotte cheekily put her tongue out at the crowd as mum Kate Middleton encouraged her to wave. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge laughed with her daughter after appearing to jokingly tell her off. Picture: Getty

The mischievous royal looked adorable as she cheekily made the gesture to the crowds, and Kate’s reaction was also charming as ever.

Royal fans have now praised the Duchess of Cambridge for her reaction to Charlotte, which saw her tell her daughter off in a silly way before laughing will her.

In the footage, Kate looked to jokingly tell Charlotte off, before laughing and then encouraging her daughter to carry on walking.

One fan commented: “I love Kate's reaction then she ushers off her daughter it reminded of a play or something. So cute!”

Fans have praised Kate for her reaction, comparing her playful way with her children similar to Princess Diana. Picture: Getty

Another added: “Kate’s reaction-that of every mum!”

A third wrote on Twitter: “I loved Kate's reaction to Charlotte. She was very ‘Omg!’ and giggly.”

Some fans have even compared the way Kate behaves with her children as similar to the way Diana acted with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Diana was always very playful with her children, something that Kate appears to have taken on.

