Kate Middleton has used ‘very clever’ Princess Diana technique to win over the UK, says royal expert

Kate Middleton is raising her children the same way Princess Diana did. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge has taken after her late mother-in-law when it comes to raising her children, and the UK love it.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are the proud parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children may be royal, but the couple are known for wanting their little ones to live as normal of a life as possible, especially as children.

Kate, in particular, has been known to take her children for normal days out, buy their weekly food shops from local supermarkets and have family-focused days baking and cooking together.

Princess Diana was also keen to keep her children's lives as normal as possible. Picture: PA

This, according to royal expert Neil Sean, is a “very clever” technique Kate has learnt from the late Princess Diana.

When the Princess of Wales was alive, she was known for letting her boys, Prince William and Prince Harry, lead normal-ish lives.

Diana would take her sons to theme parks, and was even once spotted buying them McDonald’s.

Kate Middleton has been known to take her children on relaxing days out. Picture: PA

Neil Sean explained during an interview on Today Extra “If you remember, when Princess Diana was with us what she did was very clever.

"She sort of made sure that William and Harry had normal lives if you like. There was a very famous picture of them queuing in McDonald’s in Kensington and then there was the other picture of them at funfairs and amusement parks.”

Princess Diana loved taking her boys out for the day. Picture: Getty

He continued: “Well, Kate has done the same thing, she has taken the same route.

“According to a royal source, she wants her children to experience the reality of life.”

Neil went on to say that only a week or so ago, Kate was pictured in a supermarket buying fancy dress outfits for her children.

The expert says that this sort of normalisation “endears” the public, and not just William and Kate, but the entire royal family.

